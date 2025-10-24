Инициатива за държавен институт по антични мозайки в Пловдив стигна до министъра на културата
Идеята бе разгледана на заседанието на Комисията по култура към Народното събрание в четвъртък
Гражданската инициатива, която предлага създаването на държавен институт за опазване на античните мозайки в Пловдив, получава все по-широк отзвук. Предложението е било обсъдено на вчерашното заседание на парламентарната Комисия по култура и медии, разбра репортер на Под тепето.
Припомняме, че преди 9 дни фондация „Споделени наследства“ – Пловдив внесе официално предложение до институциите за създаване на Държавен културен институт „Център за опазване и представяне на антични мозайки“ към Министерството на културата. Инициативата цели да обедини усилията на археолози, реставратори и експерти от различни институции. Пловдив е предложен за седалище на бъдещия център, тъй като именно тук се намират едни от най-добре съхранените и експонирани антични мозайки в България – в Голямата и Малката базилика, както и в редица археологически обекти, включени в кандидатурата за световното наследство на ЮНЕСКО.
ЮНЕСКО одобри включването на Епископската базилика и римските мозайки на Филипопол в Индикативния списък за световното наследство
По време на заседанието на Комисията по културата предложението беше представено от народния представител Костадин Костадинов, който подчерта, че липсата на специализиран държавен орган води до загуби и неефективно опазване на ценни археологически находки в различни части на страната.
Председателят на комисията Тошко Йорданов заяви, че ще потърси съдействие от Министерството на културата за започване на работен процес по идеята. Подробности вижте във видеото ТУК.
Според информация на „Под тепето“, културното ведомстово вече е запознато с предложението. То е на бюрото на министър Мариан Бачев още от 16 октомври. Предложението е внесено до председателя на 51-вото Народно събрание Наталия Киселова, чрез министър-председателя, министъра на културата и Комисията по култура и медии. Документът е с вх. № ПГ-51-533-00-85 от 10 октомври 2025 г. Копие е изпратено и до Посолството на САЩ у нас, Фондация „Америка за България“ и централата на ЮНЕСКО в Париж.
Очаква се да бъде насрочена среща с представители на гражданската фондация, инициирала инициативата. Предстои предложението да бъде разгледано и от Правната комисия в НС.
Проучването ни показва, че вече няколко от парламентарните групи са изразили неофициална подкрепа за инициативата, която според тях има потенциал да укрепи държавната политика по опазване на културното наследство.
Нещо повече – една от тях внася питане по процедурата за парламентарен контрол, с въпроси по темата: „какво се случва с целево отпуснатите 20 броя позиции за специалисти към Епископската базилика.“
Снимка на корицата: момент от процеса на реставрация на мозайките в Голямата базилика/ архив Под тепето
168 коментари
wachstumshormon hgh kaufen
References:
md.ctdo.de
✔ Nice for clients seeking natural, long run inflammation management without side effects.
Professional-grade merchandise adhere to the strictest requirements for purity and potency, and use the highest-grade elements out there.
To be listed on our Practitioner Map, you have to keep an lively merchant account with Integrative Peptides and have made purchases of our merchandise.
These criteria assist ensure that all listed practitioners are each knowledgeable about our merchandise in their
apply.
This makes it a natural match for addressing leaky
gut, SIBO, or publish antibiotic microbiome imbalances.
Our merchandise are designed to be shelf steady and don’t have to be refrigerated.
Nevertheless, to make sure optimal potency and shelf-life, you should restrict
publicity to any supplements to excessive warmth and
chilly.
Research shows that KPV is efficient in reducing inflammation within the GI system
by inhibiting proinflammatory cytokine mechanisms in each intestinal epithelial cells
and immune cells. This makes KPV very effective in remedy for a selection of inflammatory
bowel ailments, Chron’s illness, and colitis. These products nor the elements
have been permitted or endorsed by the FDA. These products usually are not meant to diagnose, treat, treatment or stop any illness.
Homeopathic merchandise have not been reviewed by
the FDA for safety and effectiveness to diagnose, deal with, remedy, or forestall any disease or circumstances.
These are compounded for human use by a US 503A compounding pharmacy that gives these
on patient-specific use as a dietary supplement.
You should consult a licensed health care professional
before beginning any complement, dietary, or exercise program.
Bioregulator peptides help optimize performance of organs of your selection and could additionally be taken together.
See the „No Cap“ part above for a more detail on how they’re a
better match to our personal pure peptides and have improved bioavaiability.
After reconstitution, all liquid peptides must be stored within the
refrigerator. P21 is a synthetic model of one part of Cerebrolysin (brain peptide).
I’ve learn studies that present that this is greatest to use
on an as needed foundation, not every day if possible as a end result of it’s
going to work better. You can purchase most of the similar peptides from Limitless within the USA (section below) they have a tendency to price a bit extra.
Nevertheless, when you can get them, they are very good high quality and nicely priced
(even including the costly shipping).
It’s very useful to forestall die off – from using KPV or
any type of antimicrobial or detox – from escaping the intestine and
re-entering your physique. When you will get them, we now have discovered them to be
effective, good high quality and nicely priced (even including
the costly shipping). Some people take this peptide for 1 month and
then 10 consecutive days out of each following month. It gave me elevated energy, better sleep, temperature regulation, introduced stability to my physique
(not so sensitive to everything) and turned around the last of
my remaining health points. It is possible to have your mind really feel barely sluggish as it’s repairing and then noticeably better on the times off, everyone reacts in a special way.
As with other mind dietary supplements (eg. nootropics or choline)
they may intrude with sleep if taken too late.
Please read each sections as a end result of
the CNS specific peptides are the same and I didn’t duplicate info.
Individuals fascinated on this ingredient are
inspired to speak with their healthcare supplier for customized
advice. These products usually are not supposed to diagnose, treat,
or prevent any disease. These capsules are extensively studied and have proven effectiveness in selling general gut health,
making them a valuable possibility for people looking for to enhance their digestive well-being.
In this publish, we’ll discover how peptides work, one of the best peptides
for intestine well being and irritation, and how they are often built-in right into a holistic remedy plan.
KPV alleviates irritation and promotes mucosal healing, thereby stopping further harm (6).
KPV is a potent anti-inflammatory peptide with anti-microbial and wound-healing properties (2).
Though the effects of KPV are pretty particular and in a
narrow vary, it nonetheless has a systemic application in the human physique.
KPV is a naturally occurring peptide that’s said to play a task in cutaneous wound healing by the use of
decreasing irritation at the web site of the wound.
KPV Extremely Oral Spray by Integrative Peptides accommodates 500 mcg of
the lively bioregulator fragment of α-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH).
This element is considered one of the physique’s most potent regulators of regular immune stability and mast cell system stimulation. The product has been developed right into
a peppermint-flavored liquid spray to ensure rapid absorption. It
is packaged in a 0.eighty five FL OZ container and is primarily geared toward supporting immune balance.
As extra medical trials are performed, KPV peptide may also achieve approval for treating additional health conditions,
broadening its use in therapeutic settings.
References:
liebiwelle.com
hgh hormone kaufen
References:
peatix.com
hgh apotheke kaufen
References:
https://md.un-hack-bar.de/fIU9LYckRr-AMJQu3EpVeA/
hgh pen kaufen
References:
king-wifi.win
side effects of steroid use in males
References:
wtube.net
is tren a steroid
References:
gitea.liaozhuangkeji.com
can u drink on steroids
References:
https://mmctube.com/