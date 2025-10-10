Времето в Пловдив на 10 октомври 2025 г.

Слънцето изгрява в 7 ч. и 34 мин. и залязва в 18 ч. и 52 мин. Продължителност на деня: 11 ч. и 18 мин. Атмосферното налягане е близко до средното за месеца, бавно ще се повишава. Минималните температури ще бъдат между 6° и 11° С.
В петък облачността ще е променлива, често до предимно слънчево. Ще продължи да духа умерен и временно силен вятър от запад-северозапад. Максималните температури ще бъдат между 15° и 20° С.
снимка: Plamen Denchev
473 коментари
Hey guys, I recently stumbled upon a great online drugstore to save on Rx. If you want to buy cheap antibiotics at factory prices, this store is the best place. You get lowest prices guaranteed. Check it out: order medicines from india. Best regards.
Greetings, I recently came across a trusted Mexican pharmacy for cheap meds. If you are tired of high prices and want affordable prescriptions, this site is the best option. Fast shipping and it is safe. Check it out: mexican pharmacy online. All the best.
To be honest, I recently discovered an amazing source from India to save on Rx. For those looking for cheap antibiotics cheaply, this store is highly recommended. It has fast shipping to USA. Check it out: https://indiapharm.in.net/#. Best regards.