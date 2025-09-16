БългарияЖивотНовини

Кой има имен ден на 16 септември?

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 08:13ч, вторник, 16 септември, 2025
209 253 1 минута

На 16 септември православната и католическа църква почитат Св. Людмила Чешка, княгиня и мъченица от IX-X век, чието житие е свързано с покръстването на Чехия и възпитанието на нейния внук, свети Вячеслав.

Людмила била родена около 860 г. като дъщеря на славянския княз Славибор. След като съпругът ѝ Боривой I приема християнството, заедно помагат за разпространението му сред народа.

След смъртта на съпруга си Людмила става регент за малкия Вячеслав, но поради враждебни сили в двора, по заповед на свекървата си Драгомира, бива удушена в нощта между 15 и 16 септември 921 г.

Имен ден празнуват всички, носещи имената Людмила и Людмил. Името е от славянски произход и означава „люби народа“ или „който обича хората“.

Честит имен ден на именниците! Бъдете здрави и вдъхновени от примера на светицата.

Тагове
Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 08:13ч, вторник, 16 септември, 2025
209 253 1 минута
Photo of Дежурен Редактор

Дежурен Редактор

Екип на Под Тепето - Наистина Пловдив

209 коментари

  3. п»їLately, I discovered an informative resource about ordering meds from India. The site discusses WHO-GMP protocols for ED medication. If anyone wants cheaper alternatives, visit this link: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# top 10 online pharmacy in india. Hope it helps.

    Отговор

Вашият коментар

Back to top button
Изпрати новина