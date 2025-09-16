Кой има имен ден на 16 септември?

На 16 септември православната и католическа църква почитат Св. Людмила Чешка, княгиня и мъченица от IX-X век, чието житие е свързано с покръстването на Чехия и възпитанието на нейния внук, свети Вячеслав.
Людмила била родена около 860 г. като дъщеря на славянския княз Славибор. След като съпругът ѝ Боривой I приема християнството, заедно помагат за разпространението му сред народа.
След смъртта на съпруга си Людмила става регент за малкия Вячеслав, но поради враждебни сили в двора, по заповед на свекървата си Драгомира, бива удушена в нощта между 15 и 16 септември 921 г.
Имен ден празнуват всички, носещи имената Людмила и Людмил. Името е от славянски произход и означава „люби народа“ или „който обича хората“.
Честит имен ден на именниците! Бъдете здрави и вдъхновени от примера на светицата.
209 коментари
