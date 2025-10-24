Инициатива за държавен институт по антични мозайки в Пловдив стигна до министъра на културата
Идеята бе разгледана на заседанието на Комисията по култура към Народното събрание в четвъртък
Гражданската инициатива, която предлага създаването на държавен институт за опазване на античните мозайки в Пловдив, получава все по-широк отзвук. Предложението е било обсъдено на вчерашното заседание на парламентарната Комисия по култура и медии, разбра репортер на Под тепето.
Припомняме, че преди 9 дни фондация „Споделени наследства“ – Пловдив внесе официално предложение до институциите за създаване на Държавен културен институт „Център за опазване и представяне на антични мозайки“ към Министерството на културата. Инициативата цели да обедини усилията на археолози, реставратори и експерти от различни институции. Пловдив е предложен за седалище на бъдещия център, тъй като именно тук се намират едни от най-добре съхранените и експонирани антични мозайки в България – в Голямата и Малката базилика, както и в редица археологически обекти, включени в кандидатурата за световното наследство на ЮНЕСКО.
ЮНЕСКО одобри включването на Епископската базилика и римските мозайки на Филипопол в Индикативния списък за световното наследство
По време на заседанието на Комисията по културата предложението беше представено от народния представител Костадин Костадинов, който подчерта, че липсата на специализиран държавен орган води до загуби и неефективно опазване на ценни археологически находки в различни части на страната.
Председателят на комисията Тошко Йорданов заяви, че ще потърси съдействие от Министерството на културата за започване на работен процес по идеята. Подробности вижте във видеото ТУК.
Според информация на „Под тепето“, културното ведомстово вече е запознато с предложението. То е на бюрото на министър Мариан Бачев още от 16 октомври. Предложението е внесено до председателя на 51-вото Народно събрание Наталия Киселова, чрез министър-председателя, министъра на културата и Комисията по култура и медии. Документът е с вх. № ПГ-51-533-00-85 от 10 октомври 2025 г. Копие е изпратено и до Посолството на САЩ у нас, Фондация „Америка за България“ и централата на ЮНЕСКО в Париж.
Очаква се да бъде насрочена среща с представители на гражданската фондация, инициирала инициативата. Предстои предложението да бъде разгледано и от Правната комисия в НС.
Проучването ни показва, че вече няколко от парламентарните групи са изразили неофициална подкрепа за инициативата, която според тях има потенциал да укрепи държавната политика по опазване на културното наследство.
Нещо повече – една от тях внася питане по процедурата за парламентарен контрол, с въпроси по темата: „какво се случва с целево отпуснатите 20 броя позиции за специалисти към Епископската базилика.“
Снимка на корицата: момент от процеса на реставрация на мозайките в Голямата базилика/ архив Под тепето
77 коментари
