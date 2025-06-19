БългарияНовини

Двама български граждани са евакуирани от Иран

Двама български граждани са били евакуирани от Иран успешно, съобщиха от Министерството на външните работи. 

Сънародниците ни са преминали иранско-азербайджанската граница с помощта на служители от българското посолството в Техеран.

Предишната нощ 89 български граждани, евакуирани от Израел, пристигнаха в България с полет от Египет.

89 наши сънародници са евакуирани от Израел

Българи напуснаха еврейската държава и със съдействието на гръцките власти. 

