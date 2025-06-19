Двама български граждани са евакуирани от Иран

Двама български граждани са били евакуирани от Иран успешно, съобщиха от Министерството на външните работи.
Сънародниците ни са преминали иранско-азербайджанската граница с помощта на служители от българското посолството в Техеран.
Предишната нощ 89 български граждани, евакуирани от Израел, пристигнаха в България с полет от Египет.
89 наши сънародници са евакуирани от Израел
Българи напуснаха еврейската държава и със съдействието на гръцките власти.
256 коментари
п»їJust now, I discovered a useful report regarding Indian Pharmacy exports. The site discusses WHO-GMP protocols on prescriptions. If you are looking for cheaper alternatives, visit this link: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# cheapest online pharmacy india. Might be useful.
п»їRecently, I came across an informative page about generic pills from India. It details the manufacturing standards for generic meds. If you are looking for Trusted Indian sources, check this out: п»їcheck it out. Worth a read.
best canadian online pharmacy
п»їActually, I stumbled upon an informative guide about ordering meds from India. The site discusses CDSCO regulations on prescriptions. If you are looking for reliable shipping to USA, go here: п»їkisawyer.us.com. Might be useful.
п»їJust now, I found an interesting resource regarding ordering meds from India. It details the manufacturing standards on prescriptions. In case you need cheaper alternatives, read this: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# india pharmacy mail order. Cheers.
Does anyone know buying generic pills online. I ran into a decent blog that reviews best pharmacies: п»їUpstate Medical. Seems useful..