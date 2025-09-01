Капана фест празнува 10 години. Юбилейното издание на фестивала ще бъде повече от празник.

„От квартал Капана до моста над ул. „Гладстон” – запазвайки Душата на Квартала. Капана Фест се роди в сърцето на Пловдив, вдъхвайки живот на забравеното градско пространство в едноименния квартал. С усилия и любов, фестивалът се превърна в символ на творческото възраждане и създаде мост между миналото и настоящето на Капана”, споделя Никола Сивков – организатор на Капана Фест.

А сега, 10 години по-късно, събитието ви очаква със звезди от българската поп, алтернативна, хардкор и хип-хоп сцена, с набор от талантливи изложители, апетитни предложения, културни инсталации и значими каузи.

По случай 10 години Капана Фест се отбелязват и 10 години от създаването на легендарната група Голям Юс. Празникът се открива с обединен хип-хоп лайв от морските приятели Явката ДЛГ, Madmatic, Боро Първи, DIM4OU и специални гости на 18 септември. Това събитие поставя началото на най-приятелското и лично за екипа издание на Капана Фест досега, с подкрепата на WAM.

Не пропускайте под светлините на прожекторите: Роби, Дара Екимова, Керана и Космонавтите, Руши, Взрив, Expectations, Last Hope, Жлъч/Гена, Mono & The Stereos, No More Many More, ALI, Остава и други.

Билетите за концертите са в продажба и могат да бъдат закупени в мрежата на TicketStation. Можете да изберете както еднодневен билет, така и пакетен за четирите концертни вечери на фестивала.

Програмата на главната сцена се осъществява с подкрепата на Projector+ (21.09), Club Stroeja (19.09), WAM и приятели (18-20.09). Малката сцена и базарската част ще бъдат със свободен достъп.

Тазгодишното издание на фестивала застава зад кампанията „Нито едно дете повече“ и в подкрепа на всички родители загубили своите ангелчета във войната на пътя – национална инициатива в памет на загиналите деца по пътищата. Всички средства, събрани от билетите за 22 септември ще отидат в подкрепа на деца, нуждаещи се от средства за лечение и ще бъдат директно преведени по сметката на всяко едно от тях. Към инициативата се включва и трогателна изложба с рисунки на Сиана Попова и Ани, както и фотографии на Явор – благодарение на фондация „Ключът е любовта: Ани и Явор“.

“Юбилеят е куриран съвместно с колеги от културната сфера, които работят със сърце, затова им поверяваме цели вечери да представят своята концепция за музикалното преживяване. Капана Фест празнува с приятели и съмишленици, изповядващи едни и същи виждания за живота и обща ценностна система”, добавя Никола Сивков.