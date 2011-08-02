Хотелът на Ванко 1 става администрация

Държавата взе хотела на Ванко 1 и няма да го обявява за публична продажба. Недовършената сграда на „Цариградско шосе“ ще бъде предоставена за управление на областната управа и там вероятно ще се настанят чиновници и тя ще бъде превърната в администрация. Седеметажната постройка със статуя на Христос на върха е оценена на 800 000 лева. Комисията „Кушлев“ предяви иск към бащата на Ванко – Петър Главчев, който така и не успя да докаже, че парите, с които е построен хотелът, са законно придобити. Магистратите приеха, че семейството на рапъра притежава имот, който надвишава законните доходи на фамилията.
