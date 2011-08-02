Държавата взе хотела на Ванко 1 и няма да го обявява за публична продажба. Недовършената сграда на „Цариградско шосе“ ще бъде предоставена за управление на областната управа и там вероятно ще се настанят чиновници и тя ще бъде превърната в администрация. Седеметажната постройка със статуя на Христос на върха е оценена на 800 000 лева. Комисията „Кушлев“ предяви иск към бащата на Ванко – Петър Главчев, който така и не успя да докаже, че парите, с които е построен хотелът, са законно придобити. Магистратите приеха, че семейството на рапъра притежава имот, който надвишава законните доходи на фамилията.
526 коментари
Does anyone know safe Mexican pharmacies. I discovered a good blog that compares best pharmacies: п»їpolkcity.us.com. Any thoughts?.
п»їTo be honest, I came across a useful guide about ordering meds from India. It explains CDSCO regulations for ED medication. If anyone wants reliable shipping to USA, check this out: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# mail order pharmacy india. Good info.
п»їTo be honest, I stumbled upon an interesting resource regarding buying affordable antibiotics. It details CDSCO regulations for ED medication. For those interested in factory prices, take a look: п»їindia online pharmacy. Good info.
п»їLately, I came across an interesting article concerning ordering meds from India. It explains the manufacturing standards for generic meds. In case you need cheaper alternatives, go here: п»їkisawyer.us.com. It helped me.
п»їActually, I stumbled upon a useful guide about buying affordable antibiotics. It covers CDSCO regulations when buying antibiotics. In case you need factory prices, read this: п»їwebsite. Cheers.
I was wondering about buying generic pills online. I saw a verified post that lists safe places: п»їUpstate Medical. Looks legit.