СъдТемида

Хотелът на Ванко 1 става администрация

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 00:00ч, вторник, 2 август, 2011
526 167 Преди по-малко от минута

Image title
Държавата взе хотела на Ванко 1 и няма да го обявява за публична продажба. Недовършената сграда на „Цариградско шосе“  ще бъде предоставена за управление на областната управа и там вероятно ще се настанят чиновници и тя ще бъде превърната в администрация. Седеметажната постройка със статуя на Христос на върха е оценена на 800 000 лева. Комисията „Кушлев“ предяви иск към бащата на Ванко – Петър Главчев, който така и не успя да докаже, че парите, с които е построен хотелът, са законно придобити. Магистратите приеха, че семейството на рапъра притежава имот, който надвишава законните доходи на фамилията.

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 00:00ч, вторник, 2 август, 2011
526 167 Преди по-малко от минута
Photo of Дежурен Редактор

Дежурен Редактор

Екип на Под Тепето - Наистина Пловдив

526 коментари

Вашият коментар

Back to top button
Изпрати новина