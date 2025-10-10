Времето в Пловдив на 10 октомври 2025 г.

Слънцето изгрява в 7 ч. и 34 мин. и залязва в 18 ч. и 52 мин. Продължителност на деня: 11 ч. и 18 мин. Атмосферното налягане е близко до средното за месеца, бавно ще се повишава. Минималните температури ще бъдат между 6° и 11° С.
В петък облачността ще е променлива, често до предимно слънчево. Ще продължи да духа умерен и временно силен вятър от запад-северозапад. Максималните температури ще бъдат между 15° и 20° С.
снимка: Plamen Denchev
