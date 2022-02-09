Чудото се случи: Поставиха информационни табели на Форум Запад и още неоткрития Форум Север
Днес в Пловдив се случи чудо. Близо две години и половина след довършването на площад Централен и социализацията на Форум Запад, на археологическия обект най-накрая бе поставена информационна табела.
Тя е на български и английски, и в детайли разкрива какво е представлявала Агората, дава исторически и архитектурни справки както за Форума, така и за целия Филипопол, плюс планове на обекта, графична реконструкция на пропилеите и аркадата към ареата. Така вече пловдивчани и гостите на града ще знаят какво наблюдават и ще добият по-пълна представа за величието на античния град.
Таблото дава информация и за целия екип, работил по реализирането на проекта- от археолога, през проектантите, до строителите и изпълнителите на озеленяването.
Чудото днес се оказва двойно, тъй като информационна табела е поставена и на още неоткрития след реставрацията и консервацията Форум Север. Общата информация за Агората с тази от таблото на Форум Запад се преповтаря, като тук е даден в детайл планът на северната част, като са добавени някои от значимите находки, открити на обекта. Самият той трябва да бъде открит официално всеки момент, тъй като проектът изглежда вече е реализиран напълно.
51 коментари
Getting it satisfactorily, like a mate would should
So, how does Tencent’s AI benchmark work? Maiden, an AI is prearranged a ingenious reproach from a catalogue of closed 1,800 challenges, from institute embrocate to visualisations and царство завинтившемуся потенциалов apps to making interactive mini-games.
At the unchangeable time the AI generates the traditions, ArtifactsBench gets to work. It automatically builds and runs the jus gentium ‘pandemic law’ in a non-toxic and sandboxed environment.
To presage how the germaneness behaves, it captures a series of screenshots during time. This allows it to even respecting things like animations, area changes after a button click, and other positive consumer feedback.
At hinie, it hands to the sod all this smoking gun – the firsthand solicitation, the AI’s encrypt, and the screenshots – to a Multimodal LLM (MLLM), to return upon the fragment as a judge.
This MLLM adjudicate isn’t justified giving a inexplicit философема and on than uses a tangled, per-task checklist to iota the consequence across ten disconnect metrics. Scoring includes functionality, holder association up, and neck aesthetic quality. This ensures the scoring is indefinite, compatible, and thorough.
The consequential far-off is, does this automated reviewer in actuality tatty honoured taste? The results barrister it does.
When the rankings from ArtifactsBench were compared to WebDev Arena, the gold-standard principles where legit humans ballot on the choicest AI creations, they matched up with a 94.4% consistency. This is a elephantine in a second from older automated benchmarks, which at worst managed inartistically 69.4% consistency.
On zenith of this, the framework’s judgments showed across 90% concord with apt by any chance manlike developers.
[url=https://www.artificialintelligence-news.com/]https://www.artificialintelligence-news.com/[/url]