„Пещерска Мускатова”със Златен медал в USA

Ракията на България получи международно признание на International Review of Spirits Award

Ракия „Пещерска Мускатова” бе отличена със Златен медал на най-голямата международна дегустация на спиртни напитки – International Review of Spirits Award, състояла се в Чикаго, САЩ. Освен, че получи максималните 90 точки (от общо 100) на експертното международно жури, „Пещерска Мускатова” бе отличена и с прозвището „Best buy”.
В рамките на събитието интернационално жури тества и оцени високоалкохолни продукти на водещи производители от цял свят. Сред тях, по критериите на експертите дегустатори, най-високо се оцени именно българската мускатова ракия на „Винпром Пещера”.
International Review of Spirits Award се организира всяка година в Чикаго и събира на едно място най-големите производители и вносители на алкохолни напитки в света. В многоуважаваната дегустация на Beverage Testing Institute (BTI) взимат участие продукти на водещи в бранша компании от цял свят. Алкохолните напитки се състезават в различни категории, като биват подложени на т.н. „сляпа дегустация” от водещите експерти на BTI.  
Организаторите на събитието споделиха, че са впечатлени от качеството на българските ракии и честитиха на „Винпром Пещера” престижните награди.

