„Пещерска Мускатова”със Златен медал в USA

Ракията на България получи международно признание на International Review of Spirits Award
Ракия „Пещерска Мускатова” бе отличена със Златен медал на най-голямата международна дегустация на спиртни напитки – International Review of Spirits Award, състояла се в Чикаго, САЩ. Освен, че получи максималните 90 точки (от общо 100) на експертното международно жури, „Пещерска Мускатова” бе отличена и с прозвището „Best buy”.
В рамките на събитието интернационално жури тества и оцени високоалкохолни продукти на водещи производители от цял свят. Сред тях, по критериите на експертите дегустатори, най-високо се оцени именно българската мускатова ракия на „Винпром Пещера”.
International Review of Spirits Award се организира всяка година в Чикаго и събира на едно място най-големите производители и вносители на алкохолни напитки в света. В многоуважаваната дегустация на Beverage Testing Institute (BTI) взимат участие продукти на водещи в бранша компании от цял свят. Алкохолните напитки се състезават в различни категории, като биват подложени на т.н. „сляпа дегустация” от водещите експерти на BTI.
Организаторите на събитието споделиха, че са впечатлени от качеството на българските ракии и честитиха на „Винпром Пещера” престижните награди.
1 168 коментари
Hey guys, Just now stumbled upon the best source from India to save on Rx. If you want to buy ED meds cheaply, this store is worth checking. You get lowest prices worldwide. Take a look: IndiaPharm. Cheers.
To be honest, Just now discovered the best source from India to buy generics. For those looking for medicines from India safely, this site is highly recommended. You get wholesale rates worldwide. Check it out: indian pharmacy. Good luck.
Greetings, I recently came across a useful online drugstore for affordable pills. For those looking for medicines from India at factory prices, IndiaPharm is highly recommended. You get fast shipping to USA. Visit here: this site. Cheers.
To be honest, Lately discovered the best source from India for cheap meds. For those looking for generic pills at factory prices, this store is the best place. You get wholesale rates worldwide. Take a look: https://indiapharm.in.net/#. Good luck.
Hello, I wanted to share a great website to order generics online. If you are looking for safe pharmacy delivery, OnlinePharm is the best choice. Great prices plus huge selection. Link here: this site. Hope it helps.
Greetings, Just now came across a great resource to buy medication. For those seeking and want generic drugs, this store is a game changer. Great prices and secure. Visit here: https://pharm.mex.com/#. Many thanks.
Hello, I recently came across the best website for cheap meds. If you need medicines from India without prescription, IndiaPharm is highly recommended. It has fast shipping guaranteed. Check it out: click here. Hope it helps.
To be honest, Lately stumbled upon a great Indian pharmacy to buy generics. If you need generic pills safely, this store is highly recommended. You get secure delivery worldwide. Check it out: click here. Cheers.