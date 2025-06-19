Двама български граждани са били евакуирани от Иран успешно, съобщиха от Министерството на външните работи.
Сънародниците ни са преминали иранско-азербайджанската граница с помощта на служители от българското посолството в Техеран.
Предишната нощ 89 български граждани, евакуирани от Израел, пристигнаха в България с полет от Египет.
89 наши сънародници са евакуирани от Израел
Българи напуснаха еврейската държава и със съдействието на гръцките власти.
347 коментари
buy zofran: Nausea Care US – Nausea Care US
https://spasmreliefprotocols.com/# zanaflex
Gastro Health Monitor: Gastro Health Monitor – Gastro Health Monitor
http://gastrohealthmonitor.com/# buy prilosec
Greetings, for those searching for a useful article about common medicines, take a look at this health wiki. You can read about drug interactions in detail. Link: https://magmaxhealth.com/Lipitor. Hope this is useful.
Greetings, if you are looking for a useful article on health treatments, I recommend this health wiki. It covers safety protocols in detail. Read more here: https://magmaxhealth.com/Olanzapine. Hope this is useful.
In terms of safety protocols, data is available at the medical directory at: https://magmaxhealth.com/allopurinol.html to ensure safe treatment.