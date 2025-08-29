86-годишна жена почина при инцидент в социален дом

86-годишна жена е починала, а двама полицаи от Районното управление в Карнобат са леко обгазени при инцидент в социалния дом за възрастни хора в село Огнен.
Сигналът за пожар е подаден около 22:16 ч. снощи. На място е установено силно задимяване, причинено вероятно от неизправно електрическо табло, разположено в склад с нови памперси.
Двамата служители на реда са помогнали на персонала при евакуацията на всички 45 обитатели на дома. Възрастните хора са настанени временно в болницата в Карнобат.
По време на транспортиране с линейка е починала 86-годишна жена от Бургас – най-дългогодишната обитателка на дома. Предполага се, че причината е инфаркт.
Двамата полицаи са прегледани и освободени за домашно лечение. Те ще бъдат отличени от директора на ОДМВР-Бургас старши комисар Владимир Маринов.
