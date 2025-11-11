През пролетта на 2026 година ще бъде обявен конкурсът за концесия на летище Пловдив. Това обяви министърът на транспорта Гроздан Караджов при днешната инспекция на Пробива при Централна гара.
Паралелно с това ще се работи и по другия мащабен проект на НКЖИ – изграждането на железопътна връзка между аеропорта и Централна гара, което би променило из основи самата концепция на терминала и – разбира се, бъдещето му.
Министърът обаче беше откровен, че за да се доведе този проект до финал, предстои да се извървят много и тежки процедури. Той вметна, че е скептичен дали преди 2029 година ще можем да говорим за директна връзка между летището и центъра на града.
„Остава реалистична идеята за градска железница на Пловдив“, допълни Караджов.
219 коментари
Hello! I discovered a great resource to buy pills cheaply. Pharmiexpress provides express shipping on Rx drugs. To save money, take a look: https://pharmiexpress.com/#. Best regards.
Hi! Check out a great site to buy medications at a discount. This store provides reliable delivery on all meds. For fast service, highly recommended: check availability. Hope this helps.
Hey all! Check out a useful pharmacy online if you need medications securely. The site has express shipping on all meds. For fast service, check it out: online drugstore. Hope this helps.
Lately, I had to buy medication for an infection and discovered a great pharmacy. They sell antibiotics without prescription cheaply. If you need meds, this is the best place: AmoxicillinExpress Store. Best prices.
п»їLately, I discovered an informative page regarding generic pills from India. The site discusses how to save money when buying antibiotics. In case you need factory prices, read this: п»їbest india pharmacy. Good info.
п»їJust now, I came across a helpful guide about ordering meds from India. It covers how to save money when buying antibiotics. If you are looking for cheaper alternatives, visit this link: п»їtop online pharmacy india. It helped me.
FYI, an important overview on cross-border shipping rules. The author describes how to avoid scams for antibiotics. Link: п»їresource.
п»їLately, I found a great report about generic pills from India. It covers CDSCO regulations when buying antibiotics. If you are looking for Trusted Indian sources, go here: п»їonline shopping pharmacy india. Worth a read.
п»їJust now, I stumbled upon a great guide concerning buying affordable antibiotics. It covers the manufacturing standards when buying antibiotics. If you are looking for reliable shipping to USA, go here: п»їkisawyer.us.com. It helped me.