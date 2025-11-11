АктуалноГрадътНовини

Идната пролет обявяват концесия за летище Пловдив

През пролетта на 2026 година ще бъде обявен конкурсът за концесия на летище Пловдив. Това обяви министърът на транспорта Гроздан Караджов при днешната инспекция на Пробива при Централна гара.

Паралелно с това ще се работи и по другия мащабен проект на НКЖИ – изграждането на железопътна връзка между аеропорта и Централна гара, което би променило из основи самата концепция на терминала и – разбира се, бъдещето му.

Министърът обаче беше откровен, че за да се доведе този проект до финал, предстои да се извървят много и тежки процедури. Той вметна, че е скептичен дали преди 2029 година ще можем да говорим за директна връзка между летището и центъра на града.

„Остава реалистична идеята за градска железница на Пловдив“, допълни Караджов.

