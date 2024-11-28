АктуалноВкусът на градаГрадътЖивотЗабавлениеИзбор на редактораНовини

Грета Тунберг пие лате в Капана

Photo of Галена Колаксъзова Галена Колаксъзова Send an email 14:49ч, четвъртък, 28 ноември, 2024
Известната шведска екоактивистка беше забелязана от репортер на Под тепето преди броени минути в арт квартала в Пловдив. Тя бе придружена от група приятели, с които заедно пиеха кафе в известно капанско заведение. При бърз преглед на социалните ѝ медии, става ясно, че посещението е неофициално и Грета все още не го е отразила.

Типично за младата дама, тя бе облечена семпло с туристически обувки и небрежни дрехи. Причината за нейната визита не стана ясна. На въпроса какво я води в Пловдив, тя отговори, че е дошла на кратко посещение с нейни връстници. Грета добави, че градът ѝ допада много и го намира за уютен. Успяла е да разгледа основните забележителности и всички са възхитени!

