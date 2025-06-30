БългарияВластНовини

Продължаваме Промяната избира ново ръководство наесен

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 08:52ч, понеделник, 30 юни, 2025
290 144 1 минута

След съвещание на Продължаваме Промяната, Асен Василев остава единствен лидер на партията до 27 септември, когато ще бъде свикано Общо събрание, което да приеме промени в Устава и да избере състав на националните ръководни органи съобразно тях.

„Всички членове се обединиха около идеята, че ПП трябва да продължи да се развива и да отстоява ценностите и политиките, заради които беше създадена партията“, заяви Василев.

Вижте какво още казват от ПП в официална позиция след разширено заседание на Националния им съвет:

Тази седмица се случи истински прецедент в най-новата ни история. Кирил Петков пое най-голямата политическа отговорност и подаде оставка като лидер на партията и като депутат, с което показа, че каузата България е по-важна от постовете. 

Като се съобразява с подадената оставка от съпредседателя Кирил Петков, Националният съвет препотвърждава доверието си в съпредседателя Асен Василев и в членовете на Изпълнителния съвет. 

На разширено заседание на Националния съвет на „Продължаваме Промяната“ всички членове се обединиха, че „Продължаваме Промяната“ трябва да продължи да се развива и да отстоява ценностите и политиките, заради които беше създадена. 

Националният съвет реши: 

1. Промяната продължава. 

2. Свиква изборно Общо събрание на 27-28 септември 2025 г., което да приеме промени в Устава и да избере състав на националните ръководни органи съобразно тях. 

3. Да бъде изготвен проект за промени в Устава, включително за създаване на нови контролни органи, който да бъде приет на Общото събрание.

Снимка: Стопкадър

Тагове
Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 08:52ч, понеделник, 30 юни, 2025
290 144 1 минута
Photo of Дежурен Редактор

Дежурен Редактор

Екип на Под Тепето - Наистина Пловдив

290 коментари

Вашият коментар

Back to top button
Изпрати новина