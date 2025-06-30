Продължаваме Промяната избира ново ръководство наесен

След съвещание на Продължаваме Промяната, Асен Василев остава единствен лидер на партията до 27 септември, когато ще бъде свикано Общо събрание, което да приеме промени в Устава и да избере състав на националните ръководни органи съобразно тях.
„Всички членове се обединиха около идеята, че ПП трябва да продължи да се развива и да отстоява ценностите и политиките, заради които беше създадена партията“, заяви Василев.
Вижте какво още казват от ПП в официална позиция след разширено заседание на Националния им съвет:
Тази седмица се случи истински прецедент в най-новата ни история. Кирил Петков пое най-голямата политическа отговорност и подаде оставка като лидер на партията и като депутат, с което показа, че каузата България е по-важна от постовете.
Като се съобразява с подадената оставка от съпредседателя Кирил Петков, Националният съвет препотвърждава доверието си в съпредседателя Асен Василев и в членовете на Изпълнителния съвет.
На разширено заседание на Националния съвет на „Продължаваме Промяната“ всички членове се обединиха, че „Продължаваме Промяната“ трябва да продължи да се развива и да отстоява ценностите и политиките, заради които беше създадена.
Националният съвет реши:
1. Промяната продължава.
2. Свиква изборно Общо събрание на 27-28 септември 2025 г., което да приеме промени в Устава и да избере състав на националните ръководни органи съобразно тях.
3. Да бъде изготвен проект за промени в Устава, включително за създаване на нови контролни органи, който да бъде приет на Общото събрание.
Снимка: Стопкадър
290 коментари
