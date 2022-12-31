АктуалноГрадътЖивотЗабавлениеНовини
Вальо Машината събра погледите на пловдивчани
Валентино- шоу. Валентайн-степ. Вальо Машината. Така се кръщава сам възрастният мъж, който при повод и без повод танцува върху парче балатум, по потник, пред Централни хали.
Направи го и днес, преди изпращането на 2022-ра и посрещането на новата 2023г. Вальо се развъртя на импровизирания си дансинг от музиката на старо кубе, пред погледите на стотиците минувачи по Малката главна. Много от тях потанцуваха заедно с него, заредени от огнения му ентусиазъм.
Той пари не иска- прави го за собствен кеф. Пък ако някой реши да му подхвърли монета или стотинка- приема, отвръщайки на жеста с диско завъртане.
„Да сме живи и здрави и да имаме настроение за танци и през новата година“, нареждаше зевзекът в ритъма на танца.
