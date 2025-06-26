АктуалноГрадътЗабравеният градКултураНовини

Почина Енчо Пиронков

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 13:20ч, четвъртък, 26 юни, 2025
40 381 Преди по-малко от минута

Големият пловдивски художник Енчо Пиронков е починал. Творецът е роден през 1932 година и част от знаменитата пловдивска група на художници от 60-те години. Освен с монументални творби, той е известен и с множество живописни творби, част от музейни експозиции в цялата страна, а монументални творби са част от пловдивския градски пейзаж. Носител е на множество награди, свързани с работата му като художник.

Прекарва по-голямата част от живота си в Пловдив и региона, където твори. Къща-музей в Старинен Пловдив е посветена на неговото творчество. За разлика от останалите майстори от поколението от 60-те, които са завършили монументално изкуство в Художествената академия, той няма академично образование.

снимка: проф. Любомир Стойков

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 13:20ч, четвъртък, 26 юни, 2025
40 381 Преди по-малко от минута
Photo of Дежурен Редактор

Дежурен Редактор

Екип на Под Тепето - Наистина Пловдив

40 коментари

Вашият коментар

Back to top button
Изпрати новина