Почина Енчо Пиронков
Големият пловдивски художник Енчо Пиронков е починал. Творецът е роден през 1932 година и част от знаменитата пловдивска група на художници от 60-те години. Освен с монументални творби, той е известен и с множество живописни творби, част от музейни експозиции в цялата страна, а монументални творби са част от пловдивския градски пейзаж. Носител е на множество награди, свързани с работата му като художник.
Прекарва по-голямата част от живота си в Пловдив и региона, където твори. Къща-музей в Старинен Пловдив е посветена на неговото творчество. За разлика от останалите майстори от поколението от 60-те, които са завършили монументално изкуство в Художествената академия, той няма академично образование.
снимка: проф. Любомир Стойков
40 коментари
