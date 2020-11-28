Кметът на Пловдив за пореден път в болница този месец

Оперирали са ръката му след падане
Кметът на Община Пловдив Здравко Димитров за пореден път е откаран в болница този месец. Оперирали са ръката му след падане, за което той самият съобщава в личния си профил във Facebook.
„Днес при наглед леко падане вкъщи нараних ръката си. При последващ преглед се оказа сериозно счупена. Направената операция мина успешно и се чувствам добре. Благодаря на лекарите за своевременната реакция и на всички, които ми оказват подкрепа.“
По информация на негови близки, Димитров е паднал на вилата си в село Бойково.
Припомняме, че кметът бе изписан от болница преди няколко дни, където се лекуваше от covid.
817 коментари
п»їRecently, I came across a great report about generic pills from India. It covers how to save money on prescriptions. In case you need Trusted Indian sources, read this: п»їkisawyer.us.com. Hope it helps.
п»їTo be honest, I discovered an interesting guide about cheap Indian generics. The site discusses CDSCO regulations for ED medication. If anyone wants reliable shipping to USA, read this: п»їkisawyer.us.com. Cheers.
п»їActually, I stumbled upon a great report regarding cheap Indian generics. It explains the manufacturing standards for generic meds. In case you need reliable shipping to USA, go here: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# world pharmacy india. Hope it helps.
п»їLately, I stumbled upon a helpful guide concerning Indian Pharmacy exports. It details CDSCO regulations for ED medication. If anyone wants factory prices, visit this link: п»їkisawyer.us.com. Worth a read.