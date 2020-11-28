Кметът на Пловдив за пореден път в болница този месец

Оперирали са ръката му след падане
Кметът на Община Пловдив Здравко Димитров за пореден път е откаран в болница този месец. Оперирали са ръката му след падане, за което той самият съобщава в личния си профил във Facebook.
„Днес при наглед леко падане вкъщи нараних ръката си. При последващ преглед се оказа сериозно счупена. Направената операция мина успешно и се чувствам добре. Благодаря на лекарите за своевременната реакция и на всички, които ми оказват подкрепа.“
По информация на негови близки, Димитров е паднал на вилата си в село Бойково.
Припомняме, че кметът бе изписан от болница преди няколко дни, където се лекуваше от covid.
809 коментари
