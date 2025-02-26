АктуалноВкусът на градаЖивотЗабавлениеИзбор на редактораНовини

Къде се премести култовият арменски ресторант?

15:40ч, сряда, 26 февруари, 2025
Култовият арменски ресторант Ереван вече има нов дом. Гурме кръчма „Ереван“, която радва небцата на стотици пловдивчани и гости на града вече се премести на новия си адрес и след броени дни ще отвори отново врати в близост до кръстовището на „Отец Паисий“ с улица „Патриарх Евтимий“. Само на метри от мястото, от което стартира славната история на „Ереван“.

Заведението ще посрещне първите си клиенти на новата локация на Националния празник 3 март, само два месеца след като напусна предишното си пространство в близост до Гроздовия пазар на улица „Тодор Каблешков“.

Собственикът Арто и екипът му вече са поставили табелите на ресторанта, довършват и последните детайли от краткия ремонт на новия дом. Готова за кулинарни приключения е огромната градина, с която ще разполага вече „Ереван“- тя ще е с близо 100 седящи места.

