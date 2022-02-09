АктуалноГласовеГрадътЗабравеният градИзпод тепетоМненияНовини

Чудото се случи: Поставиха информационни табели на Форум Запад и още неоткрития Форум Север

Днес в Пловдив се случи чудо. Близо две години и половина след довършването на площад Централен и социализацията на Форум Запад, на археологическия обект най-накрая бе поставена информационна табела.
Тя е на български и английски, и в детайли разкрива какво е представлявала Агората, дава исторически и архитектурни справки както за Форума, така и за целия Филипопол, плюс планове на обекта, графична реконструкция на пропилеите и аркадата към ареата. Така вече пловдивчани и гостите на града ще знаят какво наблюдават и ще добият по-пълна представа за величието на  античния град.
Таблото дава информация и за целия екип, работил по реализирането на проекта- от археолога, през проектантите, до строителите и изпълнителите на озеленяването.
Чудото днес се оказва двойно, тъй като информационна табела е поставена и на още неоткрития след реставрацията и консервацията Форум Север. Общата информация за Агората с тази от таблото на Форум Запад се преповтаря, като тук е даден в детайл планът на северната част, като са добавени някои от значимите находки, открити на обекта. Самият той трябва да бъде открит официално всеки момент, тъй като проектът изглежда вече е реализиран напълно.

