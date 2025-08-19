Временна промяна на движението по АМ „Марица“ край Пловдив

Между 10:30 и 11:10 ч. на 19 август ще бъде въведена краткосрочна реорганизация на движението при 83-ия километър на автомагистрала „Марица“ в посока Пловдив.
Ограничението се налага заради профилактика на тол камера в района на област Хасково. Работата ще се извършва поетапно, като засяга и двете ленти за движение.
899 коментари
