Актуално

Стопаджийки обраха наивник

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 00:00ч, сряда, 4 август, 2010
276 170 Преди по-малко от минута

Image title
Две стопаджийки обраха доверчив шофьор. 65-годишният добряк качил девойките близо до Боянци и ги откарал до завод Химик край Асеновград. Наивникът не се усъмнил в пасажерките си и не се усетил, че докато им върши услуга, те го тарашат. Претърсили джобовете на връхната му дреха, хвърлена небрежно на задната седалка. Чак като се прибрал асеновградчанинът установил, че е с 325 лева назад. А сръчните моми са се почерпили стабилно за здравето на тимуровеца.

Тагове
Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 00:00ч, сряда, 4 август, 2010
276 170 Преди по-малко от минута
Photo of Дежурен Редактор

Дежурен Редактор

Екип на Под Тепето - Наистина Пловдив

276 коментари

  4. п»їJust now, I stumbled upon an interesting report regarding cheap Indian generics. It covers how to save money for ED medication. In case you need Trusted Indian sources, visit this link: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# reputable indian online pharmacy. Good info.

    Отговор

Вашият коментар

Back to top button
Изпрати новина