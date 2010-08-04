Актуално

Стопаджийки обраха наивник

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 00:00ч, сряда, 4 август, 2010
248 170 Преди по-малко от минута

Image title
Две стопаджийки обраха доверчив шофьор. 65-годишният добряк качил девойките близо до Боянци и ги откарал до завод Химик край Асеновград. Наивникът не се усъмнил в пасажерките си и не се усетил, че докато им върши услуга, те го тарашат. Претърсили джобовете на връхната му дреха, хвърлена небрежно на задната седалка. Чак като се прибрал асеновградчанинът установил, че е с 325 лева назад. А сръчните моми са се почерпили стабилно за здравето на тимуровеца.

Тагове
Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 00:00ч, сряда, 4 август, 2010
248 170 Преди по-малко от минута
Photo of Дежурен Редактор

Дежурен Редактор

Екип на Под Тепето - Наистина Пловдив

248 коментари

  3. п»їActually, I stumbled upon a useful report concerning buying affordable antibiotics. It details the manufacturing standards on prescriptions. If anyone wants reliable shipping to USA, check this out: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# cheapest online pharmacy india. Might be useful.

    Отговор

Вашият коментар

Back to top button
Изпрати новина