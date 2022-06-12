Скандал: Русофили празнуват в центъра на Пловдив – ВИДЕО

В поканата и Общината е посочена като съорганизатор
Депутатът от ПП „Възраждане“ Елена Гунчева: Това, че един народ води война, не може да ме накара да спра да го уважавам
Близо 30-тина души са се събрали в неделя по обяд под покрива на Виенския павилион в Цар-Симеоновата градина. Беседката е украсена с балони и флагчета, звучи музика. Така на пръв поглед и отдалече всичко прилича на невинно детско тържество.
С приближаването обаче разчитате надписа: „Честит празник, Русия!“, а секунди по-късно се чува и скандал.
Една от участничките в русофилския купон в сърцето на централния парк вика полиция. Трима униформени, които до този момент са стоели наблизо, под дърветата, се приближават, за да окажат съдействие.
Скандалът е породен от въпроси на минувачка, която негодува срещу сбирката, разбирайки, че честват главния държавен празник в Руската федерация.
Жената вади телефон започва да снима и нарежда: „Вие българи ли сте?! Как не ви е срам?! Не знаете ли, че България е в НАТО и Русия убива хора в Украйна?!“.
Униформените учтиво я помолиха да не снима и обясниха, че организаторите имат разрешение за провеждане на празника.
Интересно е да се отбележи, че освен ежегодните инициатори на това честване – РД „Капитан Петко войвода“ и др./бел. авт.: виж приложената снимка/,
в поканата за събитието е записана и Община Пловдив, като съдействаща.
Предполагаме, че съдействието на управата на града се отнася единствено до разрешението за провеждане на тържеството в обществения парк, но никой от отговорните за това в общинската администрация не пожела да си вдигне телефона в неделния ден, за да потвърди или отрече.
Празникът е озвучен с частушки и естрадна музика на руски, за разлика от предходни години, когато звучаха само маршове. Има и почерпка – чай, сладки и бонбони.
Пак за разлика от предишни години, липсват дежурните знамена на Донецката република. Има ги само двата трибагреника.
Участниците нямат нищо против репортерът на Под тепето да ги снима. Претенции предявява само една дама: „Зависи какво ще пишете„.
Близо до сферата на интелигентната търпимост са и тениските, този път липсва ликът на Владимир Путин.
Тук са и двамата мъже, които на 20 март обикаляха с путинския Z на якетата из Капана
На тържеството единственото официално лице е пловдивският депутат от ПП „Възраждане“ адв. Елена Гунчева.
Пред репортера на Под тепето тя заяви, че присъства в качеството си на гражданин и защото я били поканили.
„Аз съм била на този празник и миналата година, и това не е било някаква новина“, каза тя в опит да избегне коментар.
„Е да, но тогава имаше други международни обстоятелства“, добави репортерът на Под тепето.
„Вижте не мисля, че трябва да си променям мнението, съобразно международните обстоятелства. Аз уважавам Русия и руския народ. С войната нещата стоят по съвсем друг начин и не означава да намразим цял един народ заради това, че води война“, отсече народната избраничка.
Преминаващите чуждестранни туристи с любопитство се спираха да погледат.
Това са Стеф и синът му Кас, от Нидерландия.
“ Всеки е свободен да празнува каквото иска. Демокрация!
Ако ме питате за мнението ми за Путин – за мен той е луд, който убива хора!“, категоричен е Стеф.
Шофьорът на маркирано със Z такси, кръстосващо улиците на Пловдив не бе забелязан на мястото.
