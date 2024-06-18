Млада жена припадна в автобус по линия номер 1 в час пик в Пловдив, съобщиха очевидци пред Под тепето.
Климатикът в автобуса е работел, категорични са пътниците, просто не е смогвал в жегата, разказаха те пред репортера ни.
Шофьорът е останал на спирката на тунела Север, докато пристигне линейка.
Пет жени са пазели сянка и са веели допълнително на припадналата в очакване на Спешната помощ, която са изчаквали близо 20 минути да пристигне на място в трафика след 17 часа днес.
Заедно с медиците е пристигнала и патрулка, пострадалата е откарана в лечебно заведение, по данни на свидетели тя е дишала.
