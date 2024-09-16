АктуалноГрадътЖивотМненияНовиниОбразование в Пловдив

Кметът удари първия звънец в ремонтираното ОУ „Елин Пелин“

Photo of Ивайло Дернев Ивайло Дернев Follow on X Send an email 12:42ч, понеделник, 16 септември, 2024
Кметът Костадин Димитров удари първия звънец за новата учебна година в ОУ „Елин Пелин“. Неслучайно той избра именно основното школо за първия учебен ден- то е претърпяло пълно преобразяване след ремонт, направен през лятото. Училището е реконструирано и отвън, и отвътре.

„Това, че днес сме точно тук, в „Елин Пелин“ след края на ремонта му, е ясен знак, че образованието е приоритет №1 за Община Пловдив. Доказателство за това е и вече обявената обществена поръчка за нова сграда за Математическата гимназия“, каза Костадин Димитров.

Той поздрави първокласниците, които прекрачиха училищния праг за първи път и им пожела да се радват на новите условия в училището, съобразени с всички съвременни изисквания за образователна инфраструктура.

