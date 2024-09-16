Кметът удари първия звънец в ремонтираното ОУ „Елин Пелин“

Кметът Костадин Димитров удари първия звънец за новата учебна година в ОУ „Елин Пелин“. Неслучайно той избра именно основното школо за първия учебен ден- то е претърпяло пълно преобразяване след ремонт, направен през лятото. Училището е реконструирано и отвън, и отвътре.
„Това, че днес сме точно тук, в „Елин Пелин“ след края на ремонта му, е ясен знак, че образованието е приоритет №1 за Община Пловдив. Доказателство за това е и вече обявената обществена поръчка за нова сграда за Математическата гимназия“, каза Костадин Димитров.
Той поздрави първокласниците, които прекрачиха училищния праг за първи път и им пожела да се радват на новите условия в училището, съобразени с всички съвременни изисквания за образователна инфраструктура.
237 коментари
