Приятели зад бара – Архитектите от dontDIY
Светльо, Стефан и Христо са основатели, собственици и креативни директори на dontDIY – студио за архитектура, дизайн, естетика и още нещо от 2011 година насам. От късното лято на 2013-а до преди една седмица курират фестивала ONE ARCHITECTURE WEEK в Капана. Носители са на редица отличия като първо място в международния конкурс за Пасивна Къща през 2013, трето място на конкурса за Студио 5 на БНТ, Бронзов медал на A Design Award в Милано през 2014, както и на Quality of Production Award по време на фестивала Миксер в Белград. Тримата стоят и зад новосъздадения бранд за мебели Almost.
Заповядайте в artnewscafe тази неделя(02.11), за да научите повече за тях!
Инициативата „Приятели зад бара” на artnewscafe има за цел да среща посетителите с интересни личности, които представят заниманията, любимите си напитки, храни и се превръщат в онези бармани, с които можеш да побъбриш на воля.
278 коментари
Actually, I was looking for anti-parasitic meds for humans and came across this source. They provide generic Stromectol without a prescription. For treating infections safely, check this out: https://ivermectinexpress.com/#. Safe and secure
Just now, I wanted to buy scabies treatment tablets and came across this source. They sell generic Stromectol without a prescription. If you need to treat parasites safely, highly recommended: ivermectin 3mg price. Fast delivery
п»їActually, I had to find antibiotics without waiting and came across a reliable pharmacy. They let you buy antibiotics without a prescription securely. In case of a bacterial infection, this is the best place. Express delivery guaranteed. Link: https://antibioticsexpress.xyz/#. Highly recommended.
Actually, I had to buy Amoxicillin for a toothache and discovered Amoxicillin Express. You can get antibiotics without prescription overnight. If you need meds, check this out: amoxicillin no prescription. Hope it helps.
п»їActually, I was looking for Doxycycline fast and discovered a great source. You can buy antibiotics without a prescription legally. For treating UTI, try here. Express delivery available. Check it out: safe antibiotics for purchase. Cheers.
Actually, I needed Stromectol tablets and discovered this source. You can get generic Stromectol no script needed. If you need to treat parasites quickly, visit this link: buy anti-parasitic meds. Best prices
To be honest, I had to find scabies treatment for humans and discovered this source. You can get genuine Ivermectin delivered fast. For treating scabies quickly, visit this link: Ivermectin Express. Cheers
Recently, I wanted to buy anti-parasitic meds pills and stumbled upon this source. You can get generic Stromectol with express shipping. For treating infections safely, visit this link: https://ivermectinexpress.xyz/#. Cheers