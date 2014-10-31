Приятели зад бара – Архитектите от dontDIY

Send an email

Follow on X

Светльо, Стефан и Христо са основатели, собственици и креативни директори на dontDIY – студио за архитектура, дизайн, естетика и още нещо от 2011 година насам. От късното лято на 2013-а до преди една седмица курират фестивала ONE ARCHITECTURE WEEK в Капана. Носители са на редица отличия като първо място в международния конкурс за Пасивна Къща през 2013, трето място на конкурса за Студио 5 на БНТ, Бронзов медал на A Design Award в Милано през 2014, както и на Quality of Production Award по време на фестивала Миксер в Белград. Тримата стоят и зад новосъздадения бранд за мебели Almost.

Заповядайте в artnewscafe тази неделя(02.11), за да научите повече за тях!

Инициативата „Приятели зад бара” на artnewscafe има за цел да среща посетителите с интересни личности, които представят заниманията, любимите си напитки, храни и се превръщат в онези бармани, с които можеш да побъбриш на воля.