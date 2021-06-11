АктуалноВластГрадътКултураНовини

Здравко Димитров приема мотивите за напускането на Грозев

Таня Грозданова 12:18ч, петък, 11 юни, 2021
Предизвестието му изтича на 21 юни

Най-вероятно Елена Кантарева ще го замества  

Кметът Здравко Димитров е уведомен пръв за решението на директора на Общински институт Старинен Пловдив да се оттегли от поста. Това коментираха за Под тепето от Пресцентъра на Общината.

Да, информиран съм и приемам мотивите му, заяви градоначалникът.

Припомняме, че Богомил Грозев обяви днес по обяд в личния си профил във Фесбук напускането на шефския стол.

Предизвестието му изтича на 21-ви юни 2021 година, уточниха от администрацията.

По тяхна информация, най-вероятно Елена Кантарева ще бъде временно изпълняващ длъжността, до обявяване на резултатите от бъдещия конкурс, за който все още се очаква одобрение на още две специалности от Министерство на културата.

Едва след това може да бъде пуснато обявление за конкурс.

