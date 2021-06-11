Здравко Димитров приема мотивите за напускането на Грозев

Предизвестието му изтича на 21 юни
Най-вероятно Елена Кантарева ще го замества
Кметът Здравко Димитров е уведомен пръв за решението на директора на Общински институт Старинен Пловдив да се оттегли от поста. Това коментираха за Под тепето от Пресцентъра на Общината.
Да, информиран съм и приемам мотивите му, заяви градоначалникът.
Припомняме, че Богомил Грозев обяви днес по обяд в личния си профил във Фесбук напускането на шефския стол.
Предизвестието му изтича на 21-ви юни 2021 година, уточниха от администрацията.
По тяхна информация, най-вероятно Елена Кантарева ще бъде временно изпълняващ длъжността, до обявяване на резултатите от бъдещия конкурс, за който все още се очаква одобрение на още две специалности от Министерство на културата.
Едва след това може да бъде пуснато обявление за конкурс.
28 коментари
To be honest, Lately discovered an amazing source from India for cheap meds. If you need generic pills at factory prices, this site is very reliable. They offer lowest prices guaranteed. Visit here: https://indiapharm.in.net/#. Best regards.
Hi, To be honest, I found a useful online drugstore to order medications hassle-free. If you need antibiotics, OnlinePharm is the best choice. Secure shipping and it is very affordable. Check it out: https://onlinepharm.jp.net/#. Warmly.
Hello everyone, I recently discovered an awesome website for cheap meds. If you are tired of high prices and want cheap antibiotics, this store is highly recommended. They ship to USA and very reliable. Visit here: check availability. Cheers.
Hello everyone, Lately ran into a trusted online source to save on Rx. If you are tired of high prices and need meds from Mexico, Pharm Mex is worth checking out. No prescription needed and very reliable. Visit here: read more. Hope it helps.
Hey everyone, To be honest, I found an excellent online drugstore for purchasing generics hassle-free. For those who need antibiotics, this store is very good. Secure shipping plus huge selection. See for yourself: online pharmacy no prescription. Thx.
Hello, Lately discovered an amazing source from India for cheap meds. If you need generic pills safely, IndiaPharm is the best place. You get secure delivery worldwide. Visit here: IndiaPharm. Best regards.
Greetings, To be honest, I found an excellent international pharmacy to order prescription drugs hassle-free. If you are looking for no prescription drugs, OnlinePharm is highly recommended. Great prices plus huge selection. Visit here: https://onlinepharm.jp.net/#. Hope it helps.
Hey there, I recently discovered a great online drugstore for purchasing generics securely. For those who need no prescription drugs, this site is the best choice. Secure shipping and it is very affordable. See for yourself: click here. Have a nice day.