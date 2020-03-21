Тя ще служи за представяне пред контролно-пропускателните пунктове в областните градове, които бяха изградени във връзка с изпълнението на заповедта на министъра на здравеопазването, с която се въвеждат нови противоепидемични мерки от 21 март 2020 г.
Припомняме, че от 00:00 часа днес на входовете и изходите на областните градове са изградени контролно-пропускателни пунктове, през които се допуска влизането и излизането на граждани само при възникнала неотложна необходимост – полагане на труд, здравословни причини или завръщане на постоянния или настоящ адрес.
От областна администрация уточняват, че отдел ГРАО в общините Куклен, Родопи, Съединение и Марица ще работят днес и утре. В неделя ще работи отдел ГРАО в Първомай. Във всички останали общини в момента нямат постъпили искания за подаване на заявление за издаване на удостоверение за настоящ адрес, но имат готовност при заявено желание на жителите, да бъдат издавани такива – както общинските служби, така и в кметства в малките населени места. Подробна информация общините ще публикуват и на сайтовете си.
213 коментари
Digital life demands accuracy. Engineers, researchers, students, and professionals rely on precise numbers and flawless documents. Yet the tools they need are often scattered across multiple apps, hidden behind subscriptions, or limited in scope. OneConverter addresses this challenge by consolidating advanced unit conversion calculators and PDF document utilities into a single, accessible platform.
Comprehensive Unit Conversions
The strength of OneConverter lies in its range. With more than 50,000 unit converters, it covers virtually every field of science, technology, and daily life.
Core Measurements: conversions for length, weight, speed, temperature, area, volume, time, and energy. These fundamental tools support everyday requirements such as travel, shopping, and cooking.
Engineering & Physics: advanced calculators for torque, density, angular velocity, acceleration, and moment of inertia, enabling precision in both academic study and professional design.
Heat & Thermodynamics: tools for thermal conductivity, resistance, entropy, and enthalpy, providing clarity for scientific research and industrial applications.
Radiology: units such as absorbed dose, equivalent dose, and radiation exposure, essential for healthcare professionals and medical physicists.
Fluid Mechanics: viscosity, pressure, flow rate, and surface tension, all indispensable in laboratory and engineering environments.
Electricity & Magnetism: extensive coverage including voltage, current, resistance, inductance, capacitance, flux, and charge density, supporting fields from electronics to energy.
Chemistry: molarity, concentration, and molecular weight calculators, saving valuable time in laboratories and classrooms.
Astronomy: astronomical units, parsecs, and light years, serving both researchers and students exploring the cosmos.
Practical Applications: everyday conversions for recipes, fuel efficiency, and international clothing sizes.
By combining breadth and accuracy, OneConverter ensures that calculations are reliable, consistent, and instantly available.
oneconverter.com