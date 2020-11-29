Кубрат Пулев: Само безсилните посягат!

Заедно с Тодор Неделев и Николай Бухалов участват в кампанията против домашния тормоз
Информационна изложба „Зонта казва НЕ на насилието“ е разположена на пл.“Централен“ (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
Тазгодишната кампания „16 дни активност против насилието над жени” Зонта клуб – Пловдив стартира през седмицата с поставяне изложба с информационни табла на площад „Централен“ в града под тепетата.
Инициативата под наслов „Зонта казва Не“ (Zonta Says NO) е по повод 25 ноември – Международния ден за елиминиране на насилието над жени.
Тя продължава с отделни акции до 10 декември – международния ден за правата на човека.
Информационната кампания е подкрепена от известни личности, сред които: Кубрат Пулев, Николай Бухалов, Тодор Неделев, Кирил Еферемов, Кирил Кирилов, Юлий Толкин и други.
В продължение на месец гражданите и гостите на град Пловдив ще могат да я посетят и да се запознаят с подредени информационни пана около Форума и реновирания фонтан до Дома на армията.
Според статистическите данни, всяка втора жена в света е жертва на насилие от страна на партньора си, а всяка пета е подложена или заплашена от сексуално насилие.
В продължение на месец, фасадата на Дом на културата „Борис Христов“ ще е изписано в различни цветове „Зонта казва не на насилието“.
В първия ден от камранията на Зонта Акведуктът на Бунарджика светна в оранжево
