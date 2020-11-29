Jannah Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.
Кубрат Пулев: Само безсилните посягат!

Photo of Таня Грозданова Таня Грозданова Follow on X Send an email 14:30ч, неделя, 29 ноември, 2020
Заедно с Тодор Неделев и Николай Бухалов участват в кампанията против домашния тормоз 

Информационна изложба „Зонта казва НЕ на насилието“ е разположена на пл.“Централен“ (ГАЛЕРИЯ)

Тазгодишната кампания „16 дни активност против насилието над жени” Зонта клуб – Пловдив стартира през седмицата с поставяне изложба с информационни табла на площад „Централен“ в града под тепетата.

Инициативата под наслов „Зонта казва Не“ (Zonta Says NO) е по повод 25 ноември – Международния ден за елиминиране на насилието над жени.

Тя продължава с отделни акции до 10 декември – международния ден за правата на човека.

Информационната кампания е подкрепена от известни личности, сред които: Кубрат Пулев, Николай Бухалов, Тодор Неделев, Кирил Еферемов, Кирил Кирилов, Юлий Толкин и други.

В продължение на месец гражданите и гостите на град Пловдив ще могат да я посетят и да се запознаят с подредени информационни пана около Форума и реновирания фонтан до Дома на армията.

Според статистическите данни, всяка втора жена в света е жертва на насилие от страна на партньора си, а всяка пета е подложена или заплашена от сексуално насилие.

В продължение на месец, фасадата на Дом на културата „Борис Христов“ ще е изписано в различни цветове „Зонта казва не на насилието“.

В първия ден от камранията на Зонта Акведуктът на Бунарджика светна в оранжево

