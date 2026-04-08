Покаяние и предателство бележат Велика сряда

Празникът е подвижен и тази година го отбелязваве на 16-ти април
Обичаят повелява да се бере здравец
Вижте как се вари миро (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
На Велика сряда Църквата възспоменава две събития – разкаялата се грешница, която излива драгоценно миро върху Исус Христос – знак, че той скоро ще умре и ще бъде погребан, тъй като мъртвите евреи са били помазвани с миро, и предателството на Юда.
Юда, един от апостолите-ученици, решава да продаде Исус Христос за тридесет сребърника – акт, превърнал се във вековете в символ на всички, предали приятели и вишестоящи, на всички измами и светотаства.
Финалът на това деяние е тъжен – предателят се разкайва и решава да сложи край на живота си.
Тази велика сряда Българската православна църква ще завърши ритуала по варенето на миро, който започна на Велики понеделник.
Мирото е свещеното олио, с което свещениците помазват вярващите при кръщене, миропомазание, елеосвещение е специални молитви. Миро не се вари всяка година, през последните 50 години това е ставало седем пъти. Варенето става в голям казан, като се смесват светена вода, зехтин и вино с много билки. Съставките са близо 90. Ритуалът е много сложен, изпълнява се от най-малко седем свещеници като непрекъснато се произнасят молитви.
Свареното миро се сипва в няколко съда, наричани конкуми, които след това се внасят в светия олтар. Освещаването на мирото става на Велики четвъртък. Осветеното миро се пази в специално помещение – миротека. Раздаването му за църковни нужди става въз основа на писмено поискване от епархийските началства и с благословението на главата на Църквата.
На Велика сряда обичаят повелява да се бере здравец, предимно от децата, и на Разпети петък да се раздава за здраве.
Децата берат големи китки, които пазят до петък, за да ги занесат в църквата или раздават на богомолците, запътили се към храма. Берат и други билки и цветя, с които сутринта на Великия четвъртък се боядисват великденските яйца.
Днес приключва и голямото великденско чистене в къщата – символ не само на нуждата от подреден дом за празника, но и на очистената от грехове душа. Не се работи никаква домакинска работа, а ако някой престъпи това правило, вярва се, че умението му ще се отнеме.
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