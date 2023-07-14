Кой е Атанас Ташков ?

Новият заместник-областен управител на Област Пловдив инж. Атанас Ташков е в редиците на ПП ГЕРБ от самото ѝ създаване. Бил е депутат от Изборен район: 16-ПЛОВДИВ ГРАД в три последователни парламента.
След последния си депутатски мандат инж. Ташков се върна като директор в Областното пътно ръководство в Пловдив, където ползваше отпуск като депутат. От там бе освободен от длъжност от служебното правителство през 2021-а г.
Роден е 28.04.1978 г. По професия е строителен инженер. Семеен с три деца.
Съпругата му Радослава Ташкова също е активист на партията под тепетата.
Припомняме, че в четвъртък МС изненадващо назначи лидерът на БЗНС Илия Зюмбилев за областен управител на Пловдив. Вижте още Кой е Илия Зюмбилев.
