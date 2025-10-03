ГрадътНовини

5 екипа на ОП „Чистота“ отводняват улици

5 аварийни екипа са на терен в момента и реагират на сигнали на граждани, съобщи директорът на ОП „Чистота“ инж. Десислава Георгиева. Служителите до 3 часа сутринта са обработили десетки сигнали за отводняване на улици по време на интензивния дъжд. Инж. Десислава Георгиева призова пловдивчани да съобщават за проблеми на горещия телефон на ОП „Чистота“ – 032/675 817. 

2 екипа на ОП „Градини и паркове“ са били също на терен през нощта и са отстранявали паднали дървета и клони на бул. „Шести септември“ и в район „Тракия“. До момента има над 20 сигнала, които се обработват от 7 дежурни екипа на общинското предприятие. Няма пострадали хора. Голяма част от дърветата са здрави, но са съборени под напора на тежката листна маса, вследствие на поройния дъжд, коментира директорът на ОП „Градини и паркове“ Радина Андреева.

