Цвети Пиронкова на шопинг с гаджето си
Двамата тъпчат багажника
на спортно БМВ 6 с офис стол и тенис топки
Въпреки купищата
пресилени слухове за раздялата на Цвети
Пиронкова и приятеля й Михаил, Под тепето
щракна първата родна тенис ракета и
бившия футболист заедно, при това като
класическа семейна двойка. Влюбените
се гмурнаха из хипермаркетите в района
около хотел SPS на дълъг шопинг
преди няколко дни. Обходиха Юск, Карфур
и Метро, като напълниха багажника на
спортното си БМВ 6 с тежък офис
стол. И естествено- кошница с тенис топки
с марка Хед. Мощният баварец едва побра
покупките на Цвети и Мишо. Той впрегна
сили, за да натъпче първо кашона със
стола, а после разни други торби,
напълнени
от дамата на сърцето му край касите в
магазините. За финал остави зелените
кълба, с които Пиронкова тренира ежедневно
на кортовете в комплекс Локомотив край
Гребната. Тя загатна за страхотната си
физика с агресивно къси дънки и сива
тениска.
