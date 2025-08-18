Рано тази сутрин e избухнал пожар на сметището в пловдивското село Шишманци, съобщиха от Регионалната дирекция „Пожарна безопасност и защита на населението“. Сигналът е подаден в 05:30 ч.
Четири екипа огнеборци работят на място, а разпространението на огъня е ограничено на площ от около 700–800 кв. м. Паралелно с гасенето теренът се запръстява с булдозери.
Станция на сектор „Специализирани оперативни дейности“ – Пловдив следи качеството на въздуха в околните населени места.
Снимка: Регионална дирекция „Пожарна безопасност и защита на населението“ – Пловдив
1 235 коментари
п»їRecently, I discovered a great page concerning cheap Indian generics. The site discusses the manufacturing standards for ED medication. If anyone wants reliable shipping to USA, visit this link: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# п»їlegitimate online pharmacies india. Worth a read.
п»їTo be honest, I stumbled upon a helpful article regarding generic pills from India. It details CDSCO regulations when buying antibiotics. If you are looking for Trusted Indian sources, read this: п»їkisawyer.us.com. Might be useful.
п»їActually, I found an informative guide regarding buying affordable antibiotics. It details the manufacturing standards on prescriptions. For those interested in cheaper alternatives, read this: п»їreputable indian online pharmacy. Might be useful.
If you want to save on pharmacy costs, I suggest checking this resource. The site explains trusted Mexican pharmacies. Discounted options at this link: п»їhttps://polkcity.us.com/# pharmacy online.
п»їActually, I stumbled upon a useful guide regarding ordering meds from India. It covers CDSCO regulations when buying antibiotics. In case you need reliable shipping to USA, visit this link: п»їworld pharmacy india. Cheers.