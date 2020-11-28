Кметът на Пловдив за пореден път в болница този месец

Оперирали са ръката му след падане
Кметът на Община Пловдив Здравко Димитров за пореден път е откаран в болница този месец. Оперирали са ръката му след падане, за което той самият съобщава в личния си профил във Facebook.
„Днес при наглед леко падане вкъщи нараних ръката си. При последващ преглед се оказа сериозно счупена. Направената операция мина успешно и се чувствам добре. Благодаря на лекарите за своевременната реакция и на всички, които ми оказват подкрепа.“
По информация на негови близки, Димитров е паднал на вилата си в село Бойково.
Припомняме, че кметът бе изписан от болница преди няколко дни, където се лекуваше от covid.
841 коментари
Hi! I discovered an awesome resource if you need generics cheaply. The site offers reliable delivery on all meds. To save money, take a look: online drugstore. Hope this helps.
п»їLately, I had to find Doxycycline fast and discovered this amazing site. It allows you to buy antibiotics without a prescription legally. In case of a bacterial infection, this is the best place. Fast shipping guaranteed. Visit here: https://antibioticsexpress.com/#. Cheers.
п»їRecently, I was looking for Ciprofloxacin urgently and found a great source. They let you purchase generics online securely. If you have sinusitis, I recommend this site. Overnight shipping to USA. More info: http://antibioticsexpress.com/#. Get well soon.
Just now, I was looking for anti-parasitic meds medication and found this source. You can get human grade meds no script needed. If you need to treat scabies effectively, visit this link: IvermectinExpress Store. Best prices
Hey all! Check out a useful resource for those who need prescriptions cheaply. Pharmiexpress has the best prices on all meds. If you want to save, take a look: https://pharmiexpress.com/#. Best regards.
п»їTo be honest, I had to find Ciprofloxacin urgently and found Antibiotics Express. You can buy antibiotics without a prescription securely. For treating a bacterial infection, check this shop. Express delivery available. Check it out: purchase zithromax. Good luck.
п»їLately, I was looking for Amoxicillin without waiting and stumbled upon this amazing site. They let you purchase generics online legally. For treating a bacterial infection, check this shop. Fast shipping guaranteed. Visit here: website. Highly recommended.
Recently, I had to buy medication for a tooth infection and found Amoxicillin Express. They sell effective treatment overnight. If you need meds, this is the best place: visit website. Cheers.