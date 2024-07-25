АктуалноГрадътЖивотНовини

21:44ч, четвъртък, 25 юли, 2024
Препълнени са всички сцени на музикалния фестивал Hills of Rock в първия ден от събитието. Още час и половина преди на главната сцена да се качи хедлайнерът Korn, хиляди куфееха пред различните банди в жегата около Гребната база.

В атмосферата се усеща положителна атмосфера сред множеството посетители от всички краища на света в Пловдив. Всички чакат с нетърпение и дългоочакваното участие на легендите от Korn.

