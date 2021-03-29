АктуалноГрадътИзбориИзпод тепетоМненияНовини

Без коментар: Вижте как се следи за охраната на бюлетините (СНИМКИ)

Преди по-малко от минута

„Бюлетините за предстоящите избори за народни представители за 16 РИК пристигнаха днес в Областна администрация в Пловдив при засилена полицейска охрана и предадени по график на районите администрации, също придружени от ескорт на МВР. Утре ще бъдат получени и бюлетините за 17 РИК.“

Това гласи прессъобщение от Областна администрация, разпратено до медиите и придружено със следните кадри, които оставяме без коментар.

