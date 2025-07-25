АктуалноГрадътЗабавлениеКултураНовини

Първият ден на Hills of Rock 2025 в Пловдив – програмата по сцени

HILLS OF ROCK се завръща от 25 до 27 юли 2025, превръщайки Гребната база в Пловдив в най-гореща точка на рок и метъл културата у нас за пореден път. Днес, 25 юли, Hills of Rock 2025 стартира с три сцени и повече от 20 групи, готови да разтърсят Гребния канал.

Главна сцена (Main Stage)

  • 17:00Rise of the Northstar (френска метъл/хардкор група)
  • 18:00Landmvrks (френски метълкор)
  • 19:30Extreme (легендарен рок бенд от Бостън)
  • 21:00Skunk Anansie (британски алтернативен рок)
  • 22:45Gojira (френски прогресив/дет метъл гиганти)

Сцена „Строежа“ (Stroeja Stage)

  • 17:30Всеки следващ ден (българска алт‑рок група)
  • 18:45Cool Den (банда от България)
  • 20:00Керана и Космонавтите (български етно/алтернативен проект)
  • 21:30Crowfish (българска група)
  • 00:20Ревю (българска легенда от 80‑те)

Сцена „На тъмно“ (Na Tamno Stage)

  • 18:30Kashmir (българска рок група)
  • 19:30Frankie (локален проект)
  • 20:30Urban Grey (България)
  • 21:30Pizzza (банда от регионалната сцената)
  • 00:30Dub Pistols (британски реге/брейкбийт ветерани)

Ключова информация

  • Вратите отварят в 16:30 ч., а първите изпълнения започват в 17:00.
  • Входът е на Гребната база (ул. „Ясна поляна“).
  • Hills of Rock е част от програмата „Heritage 2023“ на „Пловдив 2019“ и се осъществява с подкрепата на Община Пловдив.

