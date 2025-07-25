АктуалноГрадътЗабавлениеКултураНовини
Първият ден на Hills of Rock 2025 в Пловдив – програмата по сцени
HILLS OF ROCK се завръща от 25 до 27 юли 2025, превръщайки Гребната база в Пловдив в най-гореща точка на рок и метъл културата у нас за пореден път. Днес, 25 юли, Hills of Rock 2025 стартира с три сцени и повече от 20 групи, готови да разтърсят Гребния канал.
Главна сцена (Main Stage)
- 17:00 – Rise of the Northstar (френска метъл/хардкор група)
- 18:00 – Landmvrks (френски метълкор)
- 19:30 – Extreme (легендарен рок бенд от Бостън)
- 21:00 – Skunk Anansie (британски алтернативен рок)
- 22:45 – Gojira (френски прогресив/дет метъл гиганти)
Сцена „Строежа“ (Stroeja Stage)
- 17:30 – Всеки следващ ден (българска алт‑рок група)
- 18:45 – Cool Den (банда от България)
- 20:00 – Керана и Космонавтите (български етно/алтернативен проект)
- 21:30 – Crowfish (българска група)
- 00:20 – Ревю (българска легенда от 80‑те)
Сцена „На тъмно“ (Na Tamno Stage)
- 18:30 – Kashmir (българска рок група)
- 19:30 – Frankie (локален проект)
- 20:30 – Urban Grey (България)
- 21:30 – Pizzza (банда от регионалната сцената)
- 00:30 – Dub Pistols (британски реге/брейкбийт ветерани)
Ключова информация
- Вратите отварят в 16:30 ч., а първите изпълнения започват в 17:00.
- Входът е на Гребната база (ул. „Ясна поляна“).
- Hills of Rock е част от програмата „Heritage 2023“ на „Пловдив 2019“ и се осъществява с подкрепата на Община Пловдив.
268 коментари
Lately, I was looking for antibiotics urgently and stumbled upon this reliable site. You can get antibiotics without prescription overnight. For fast relief, visit this link: read more. Cheers.
Hey all! Just wanted to share a useful online drugstore for those who need prescriptions at a discount. This store offers the best prices on all meds. For fast service, take a look: https://pharmiexpress.com/#. Hope this helps.
Hey there! Check out a great online drugstore to order pills securely. The site provides express shipping on Rx drugs. If you want to save, highly recommended: https://pharmiexpress.xyz/#. Thanks.
To be honest, I needed Amoxil for an infection and stumbled upon a great pharmacy. You can get generic Amoxil fast. For fast relief, visit this link: generic amoxil online. Cheers.
п»їTo be honest, I stumbled upon a great resource regarding Indian Pharmacy exports. It explains the manufacturing standards for ED medication. If you are looking for reliable shipping to USA, check this out: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# reputable indian online pharmacy. Good info.
п»їRecently, I found an informative page concerning ordering meds from Mexico. The site discusses how to save money for ED medication. If you are looking for cheaper alternatives, visit this link: п»їorder meds from mexico. It helped me.
п»їLately, I discovered an interesting guide concerning generic pills from India. It details the manufacturing standards for ED medication. In case you need factory prices, visit this link: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# top 10 pharmacies in india. Hope it helps.
п»їLately, I discovered a useful page concerning buying affordable antibiotics. The site discusses CDSCO regulations for generic meds. For those interested in Trusted Indian sources, go here: п»їindian pharmacies safe. Good info.