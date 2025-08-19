БългарияГрадътНовини

Временна промяна на движението по АМ „Марица“ край Пловдив

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 08:23ч, вторник, 19 август, 2025
789 143 Преди по-малко от минута
АМ Марица

Между 10:30 и 11:10 ч. на 19 август ще бъде въведена краткосрочна реорганизация на движението при 83-ия километър на автомагистрала „Марица“ в посока Пловдив.

Ограничението се налага заради профилактика на тол камера в района на област Хасково. Работата ще се извършва поетапно, като засяга и двете ленти за движение.

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 08:23ч, вторник, 19 август, 2025
789 143 Преди по-малко от минута
Photo of Дежурен Редактор

Дежурен Редактор

Екип на Под Тепето - Наистина Пловдив

789 коментари

  2. п»їJust now, I discovered a helpful article about cheap Indian generics. The site discusses WHO-GMP protocols for generic meds. If anyone wants factory prices, check this out: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# reputable indian pharmacies. It helped me.

    Отговор

  3. п»їJust now, I stumbled upon an interesting guide about buying affordable antibiotics. The site discusses how to save money on prescriptions. If you are looking for factory prices, check this out: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# reputable indian pharmacies. Hope it helps.

    Отговор

  8. п»їActually, I came across a helpful resource regarding cheap Indian generics. The site discusses WHO-GMP protocols for generic meds. For those interested in reliable shipping to USA, check this out: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# Online medicine home delivery. Worth a read.

    Отговор

Вашият коментар

Back to top button
Изпрати новина