Временна промяна на движението по АМ „Марица“ край Пловдив

Между 10:30 и 11:10 ч. на 19 август ще бъде въведена краткосрочна реорганизация на движението при 83-ия километър на автомагистрала „Марица“ в посока Пловдив.
Ограничението се налага заради профилактика на тол камера в района на област Хасково. Работата ще се извършва поетапно, като засяга и двете ленти за движение.
768 коментари
п»їRecently, I came across a great report regarding generic pills from India. It details CDSCO regulations when buying antibiotics. If anyone wants factory prices, visit this link: п»їrecommended. Good info.
I was wondering about getting antibiotics without prescription. I discovered a decent site that compares affordable options: п»їhttps://polkcity.us.com/# progreso, mexico pharmacy online. Looks legit.
Does anyone know buying generic pills online. I discovered a cool post that ranks safe places: п»їfarmacias online usa. Any thoughts?.
п»їTo be honest, I came across a helpful article about Indian Pharmacy exports. The site discusses CDSCO regulations when buying antibiotics. For those interested in Trusted Indian sources, read this: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# buy prescription drugs from india. Worth a read.
Sharing, a helpful article on buying meds safely. It explains pricing differences for ED meds. Link: п»їUpstate Medical.
п»їJust now, I stumbled upon a great page about Indian Pharmacy exports. The site discusses CDSCO regulations for generic meds. If you are looking for Trusted Indian sources, go here: п»їindia pharmacy mail order. Might be useful.
п»їLately, I discovered an informative page about ordering meds from India. It covers how to save money when buying antibiotics. If you are looking for reliable shipping to USA, read this: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# indian pharmacy online. It helped me.
п»їActually, I found a helpful page about generic pills from India. It explains CDSCO regulations for generic meds. If you are looking for Trusted Indian sources, read this: п»їkisawyer.us.com. Hope it helps.