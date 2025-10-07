Свлачище затвори пътя от Асеновград до Смолян

Снимката е илюстративна
Свлачище затвори пътя до Смолян днес. Спешни мерки са предприети за разчистване на падналата скална маса върху пътното платно на изхода на Асеновград, в посока Бачково.
Сигналът за свлачището е получен около 11.45 ч. на тел. 112. На място са екипи на районното управление, и в двете посоки автомобилите се насочват към обходни маршрути.
944 коментари
Hi guys, Just now discovered a great website to buy medication. For those seeking and want affordable prescriptions, this store is worth checking out. No prescription needed plus secure. Visit here: https://pharm.mex.com/#. Appreciate it.
Hey everyone, I wanted to share a reliable online drugstore where you can buy pills securely. If you are looking for safe pharmacy delivery, this site is very good. Secure shipping plus no script needed. See for yourself: Trust Pharmacy online. Be well.
To be honest, Lately came across a reliable Mexican pharmacy for affordable pills. If you are tired of high prices and want meds from Mexico, this store is the best option. They ship to USA and it is safe. Take a look: check availability. I hope you find what you need.
Hello, I just discovered a great website to save on Rx. If you need medicines from India without prescription, this site is worth checking. It has lowest prices to USA. More info here: https://indiapharm.in.net/#. Cheers.