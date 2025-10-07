БългарияНовини

Свлачище затвори пътя от Асеновград до Смолян

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 13:05ч, вторник, 7 октомври, 2025
883 285 Преди по-малко от минута

Снимката е илюстративна

Свлачище затвори пътя до Смолян днес. Спешни мерки са предприети за разчистване на падналата скална маса върху пътното платно на изхода на Асеновград, в посока Бачково.

Сигналът за свлачището е получен около 11.45 ч. на тел. 112. На място са екипи на районното управление, и в двете посоки автомобилите се насочват към обходни маршрути.

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 13:05ч, вторник, 7 октомври, 2025
883 285 Преди по-малко от минута
Photo of Дежурен Редактор

Дежурен Редактор

Екип на Под Тепето - Наистина Пловдив

883 коментари

Вашият коментар

Back to top button
Изпрати новина