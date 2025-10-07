Свлачище затвори пътя от Асеновград до Смолян

Снимката е илюстративна
Свлачище затвори пътя до Смолян днес. Спешни мерки са предприети за разчистване на падналата скална маса върху пътното платно на изхода на Асеновград, в посока Бачково.
Сигналът за свлачището е получен около 11.45 ч. на тел. 112. На място са екипи на районното управление, и в двете посоки автомобилите се насочват към обходни маршрути.
