Свлачище затвори пътя от Асеновград до Смолян

Снимката е илюстративна
Свлачище затвори пътя до Смолян днес. Спешни мерки са предприети за разчистване на падналата скална маса върху пътното платно на изхода на Асеновград, в посока Бачково.
Сигналът за свлачището е получен около 11.45 ч. на тел. 112. На място са екипи на районното управление, и в двете посоки автомобилите се насочват към обходни маршрути.
836 коментари
Quick question about buying generic pills online. I ran into a verified archive that compares affordable options: п»їhttps://polkcity.us.com/# pharmacy in mexico online. Any thoughts?.
Stop overpaying and save money on prescriptions, you should try visiting this page. It shows where to buy cheap. Huge savings at this link: п»їhttps://polkcity.us.com/# mexipharmacy reviews.
п»їLately, I discovered an informative page regarding cheap Indian generics. It details WHO-GMP protocols on prescriptions. For those interested in Trusted Indian sources, read this: п»їkisawyer.us.com. Cheers.
FYI, an important guide on FDA equivalent standards. The author describes the best shipping methods for antibiotics. You can read it here: п»їhttps://polkcity.us.com/# best mexican pharmacy online.
п»їJust now, I stumbled upon an interesting report concerning ordering meds from Mexico. The site discusses FDA equivalents for ED medication. If you are looking for reliable shipping to USA, go here: п»їfarmacia mexicana online. It helped me.
п»їLately, I came across a great article concerning cheap Indian generics. The site discusses CDSCO regulations for ED medication. In case you need reliable shipping to USA, take a look: п»їonline pharmacy india. Might be useful.