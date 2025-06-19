Двама български граждани са евакуирани от Иран

Двама български граждани са били евакуирани от Иран успешно, съобщиха от Министерството на външните работи.
Сънародниците ни са преминали иранско-азербайджанската граница с помощта на служители от българското посолството в Техеран.
Предишната нощ 89 български граждани, евакуирани от Израел, пристигнаха в България с полет от Египет.
Българи напуснаха еврейската държава и със съдействието на гръцките власти.
