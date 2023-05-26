Госпожицата бе сюрпризирана, докато позираше за снимки близо до фонтаните на Цар-Симеоновата градина
На трогателна случка се натъкна преди минути репортер на Под тепето при обиколката си в централната част на града.
По време на снимки на красива абитуриентка от Френската гимназия, фотосесията бе прекъсната от друга дама, която я попита за името ѝ и след това ѝ връчи голям букет, който допълни още по-добре тоалета на девойката.
Не разбрахме дали цветята са от таен обожател, или пък подателят е известен, но изненадата и радостта от нея се четеше в погледа на момичето.
