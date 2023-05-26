Госпожицата бе сюрпризирана, докато позираше за снимки близо до фонтаните на Цар-Симеоновата градина
На трогателна случка се натъкна преди минути репортер на Под тепето при обиколката си в централната част на града.
По време на снимки на красива абитуриентка от Френската гимназия, фотосесията бе прекъсната от друга дама, която я попита за името ѝ и след това ѝ връчи голям букет, който допълни още по-добре тоалета на девойката.
Не разбрахме дали цветята са от таен обожател, или пък подателят е известен, но изненадата и радостта от нея се четеше в погледа на момичето.
728 коментари
Hi, To be honest, I found a useful online drugstore where you can buy generics cheaply. If you need cheap meds, OnlinePharm is the best choice. Secure shipping plus it is very affordable. Visit here: safe online drugstore. Many thanks.
Hi all, Lately found the best source from India for affordable pills. If you need generic pills safely, IndiaPharm is highly recommended. They offer fast shipping worldwide. More info here: https://indiapharm.in.net/#. Best regards.
Hey there, I wanted to share a useful source for meds where you can buy medications online. For those who need antibiotics, this site is very good. Fast delivery plus huge selection. Link here: Trust Pharmacy online. Kind regards.
Greetings, I recently discovered an excellent website to order prescription drugs securely. If you are looking for cheap meds, this store is very good. Secure shipping and it is very affordable. Visit here: this site. Kind regards.
To be honest, I just came across an awesome resource for cheap meds. If you are tired of high prices and want meds from Mexico, this store is the best option. They ship to USA and it is safe. Take a look: mexican pharmacy online. I hope you find what you need.
Hello, I recently discovered a useful website to save on Rx. If you need medicines from India safely, this store is highly recommended. It has fast shipping worldwide. Check it out: this site. Cheers.
Hi, I wanted to share a great source for meds for purchasing generics online. If you are looking for cheap meds, this store is very good. They ship globally and it is very affordable. Visit here: https://onlinepharm.jp.net/#. Warmly.
Greetings, I recently discovered a reliable international pharmacy to order pills online. If you are looking for no prescription drugs, OnlinePharm is the best choice. Great prices plus it is very affordable. See for yourself: Trust Pharmacy online. Warmly.